Abdu Rozik grooves to 'Oh oh Jaane Jaana' with Salman Khan, video goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Tajikistani social media sensation and 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik on Wednesday shared a video in which he is seen grooving with actor Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Abdu shared a couple of videos which he captioned, "O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)



In the first video, Abdu and Salman could be seen grooving to the super-hit track "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana".

In another video, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was seen holding Abdu in his arms and the duo were enjoying the song.

Soon after Abdu dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"My fav duo #chotabhaijaan & Bada #bhaijaan," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Chota bhaijaan bada bhaijaan."

"So cute Abdu O Jane Jana," another fan commented.

Abdu gained popularity in India after featuring in Salman's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

He won the hearts of the public with his adorable appearance and down-to-earth approach, and he built a deep friendships with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.

Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season, beating Shiv Thakare in the finale.

MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time.

Stan won the support of many rappers, including Raftaar, Divine, Badshah, Ikka, Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, Munawar and many others. They even sent video messages to Stan during the finale episode.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde and in an action thriller 'Tiger 3'. (ANI)