Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakre show bromance as they recreate 'Andaz Apna Apna' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): 'BB 16' contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakre are seen grooving to an iconic 'Andaz Apna Apna' song and reminding fans of actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Abdu and Shiv took to Instagram and dropped a reel where they are dancing in the hotel hall and room on the iconic number 'Do anjaane chale zindagi banane', which is originally picturised on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the film released in the early nineties. The two were seen twining in black and white clothes.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Shidu." With black heart emoticon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrcxJTHo_uR/

As soon as they shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with love.



A fan wrote, "Shiv and Abdu internet on", while another user commented, "This dosti."

Abdu and Shiv gained popularity in India after featuring in Salman's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

They won the public's hearts with their adorable appearance, down-to-earth approach, and deep friendships with co-contestants Sajid Khan and MC Stan.

Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season, beating Shiv in the finale.

'Andaz Apna Apna' was a comedy film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The 1994 film featured Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, in a dual role, and Shakti Kapoor. (ANI)

