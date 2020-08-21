Abdul Kalam Foundation organises short film competition as a tribute to late President

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): In an attempt to carry forward the legacy of late President APJ Abdul Kalam, the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation has organised an international short film competition.

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman took to Twitter on Friday to announce the competition.

"To carry forward the vision and legacy of the former honourable President of India, our beloved Dr Kalam ji, @APJAbdulKalam House of Kalam has announced an international Short Film Competition," Rahman tweeted.

Through the competition, budding artists have been asked to prepare a short film that projects "the best of the President's life." The winner of the competition will be projected as the "best story teller" by the APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation.

"The President who lives in the hearts of crores of his countrymen, is the pride of every citizen of this country. His inspiring phases of his life, instills a sense of admiration. His words still echoes in the ears of the people. His actions were regarded with awe. The abrupt end of this noble soul came as a blow to the people," the description of the competition read.

"He left; but his life's teachings just refused to leave the people's memory. To relive his illustrious life and to showcase the talent of budding filmmakers, an International short film would be a great tribute to the People's President. If there is a budding artist in you, we invite you to show the world what you are capable of. Project the best of the president's life and we would project you as the best storyteller," the statement added.

As per the guidelines on the official website of APJ Abdul Kalam's International Foundation, participants of 18 years and above are eligible to take part in the competition.

Participants are asked to use not more than 25 per cent of pictures and video footage of the former President available on the public domain. (ANI)







