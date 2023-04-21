Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan mark 16th wedding anniversary with beautiful selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): It's a special day for lovebirds Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they have completed 16 years of married life.

Marking the special occasion, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a beautiful selfie.

In the image, the couple is seen flashing their million-dollar smile as they twin in white.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrQ9XdjJMav/?hl=en

For the caption, Abhishek simply put, "16." He also added nazar amulet emoji and a toffee emoji.

On the other hand, Aishwarya in her caption wrote, "Sweet 16." Fond of emojis, she dropped a string of red heart emojis as well in her caption.

The couple's anniversary post garnered several likes and comments from the netizens.



"Congratulations and best wishes," a social media user commented.

"Lovely couple," another one wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrQ9XiayY8E/?hl=en

Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will be seen reprising her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2'. 'PS-1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. The second part is set to be out on April 28.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will be seen headlining the sequel to 'The Big Bull'. (ANI)

