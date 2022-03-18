Abhishek Bachchan extends heartfelt greetings on occasion of Holi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): As the nation celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, on Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan extended his warm greetings to everyone.

Taking to his Instagram Handle, the 'Guru' actor shared a series of pictures where he sported a white T-shirt and posed with a smile. In another picture, the white T-shirt was smeared in colours, aptly capturing the beauty of the festival.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon.







The Holi post shared by Abhishek accumulated several likes and comments by B-town celebrities and fans.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy Holi Stud!"

A fan commented, "Happy Holi..to all family.... Rang barse bhige chunarwaliiiiiiii."

Another fan wrote, "Wish you and family a very Happy Holi Sir. Stay Healthy and Stay Colourful."

"May Rang Barse upon you," a fan wrote.

Talking about Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the movie 'Dasvi' with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which will have a direct OTT release, will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. (ANI)

