Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Indian National Flag at IFFM 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan and former cricketer Kapil will hoist the Indian tricolour at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Abhishek, who will be there at IFFM as one of the key guests, said that it is a huge honour for him.

" It's a matter of pride for me to hoist the Indian National Flag in the iconic Federation Square. It's an event where Indians from all across Australia, from all different backgrounds, will come together to celebrate India at 75. This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India. To share this platform with Kapil Sir is momentous for me and the event is also a mark of the coming together of Cinema and Cricket, two things that have often united us Indians together. Looking forward to celebrating India, Indians and the spirit of our country amongst hundreds of people who will be in attendance to celebrate this landmark moment and event," he said.



Mitu Bhowmik Lange, the festival director, added, "India is completing 75 years of independence and this event is a mark to celebrate this landmark moment. We are ecstatic to have Kapil Dev and Abhishek Bachchan jointly come together this year to do the honors of hoisting the Indian tricolour. It's a mark of the friendship that our country celebrates with Australia and with these two icons coming together is the perfect amalgamation of cinema and cricket."

IFFM is set to take place in the Victorian capital from 12-20 August 2022 both in person and virtually. Before the world was hit by a pandemic, in 2019 the festival was hosted by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar amongst others. In 2020 and 2021, the festival was held virtually.

IFFM 2022 will showcase more than 100 critically acclaimed movies. The festival will also be opened with the film, Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

