Abhishek Bachchan shares first poster of 'The Big Bull'

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:10 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan', shared the first poster of his next outing 'The Big Bull' and also announced that he has started shooting for the film.
The dark poster shows the ornate image of a bronze bull and bears the words, 'Abhishek Bachchan in and as The Big Bull'.
Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote, "The Big Bull - an unreal story. Now filming."

The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn. Abhishek and Ajay are reuniting after seven years, they last worked together in Rohit Shetty's 'Bol Bachchan'.
Apart from 'Bol Bachchan', the two have previously worked together in 'LOC Kargil', 'Zameen', 'Yuva' and 'Bol Bachchan'.
The 'Dhoom' actor took to social media on Monday to share the news of the film with his fans alongside a picture of the clapperboard.
"Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes," he captioned the picture on Instagram.
After Abhishek made the announcement, several family members and friends wished the actor and congratulated him for the upcoming project including his sister Shweta Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Bipasa Basu among others.
The film is being helmed by Kookie Gulati. As per media reports, the film will also feature Ileana D'Cruz. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps.
Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan', co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His performance in the film was appreciated by critics and audiences.
Apart from 'The Big Bull', Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled next, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi.
Meanwhile, Ajay will feature next in ' Bhuj: The Pride of India' where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. (ANI)

