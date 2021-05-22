Abhishek Bachchan shares poster by Mumbai Police: 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' hands later please!'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a poster by Mumbai Police that had a new twist to the normal way of greeting each other - shaking hands- amid the pandemic.

The 'Bluff Master' star took to Instagram and shared a poster featuring him in a monochromatic frame. The photograph shared by Mumbai Police had a breakdown of the actor's first name, in reference to shaking hands amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



It read, " 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' (shake) hands when it's safer please!"

Spreading the word across people, the 'Drona' actor gave a caption by using the titles of his movies 'Dhoom' and 'Ludo' and urged people to stay indoors and spend time with family.



"Couldn't agree more @mumbaipolice."

"Ghar baitho, family ke saath "Dhoom" machao, "Ludo" khelo. Safe raho," (with a winking eye emoticon)," wrote Bachchan alongside the post.

In the post shared by the Instagram handle of Mumbai Police, they wrote, "'Guru', Mumbai ho ya 'Delhi-6' feet distance zaruri hai! Social distancing ko 'abhi alvida na kehna'. #NoBahaneToLoiter #BeBollyGood #StayHomeStaySafe #TakingOnCorona."

The 'Big Bull' actor more often uses his social media handles to spread awareness about the COVID-19 norms. Earlier last month, the actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie wearing a mask, and requested people to take the most necessary precaution amid the pandemic.

On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. (ANI)

