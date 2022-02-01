Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback picture with Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan is showering love and appreciation for Bollywood's 'bhidu' Jackie Shroff on his 65th birthday on Tuesday.

To mark this special day, Junior B dug out a priceless throwback picture from his childhood days, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the ever-so-dashing Shroff at a dinner party.

He further wrote, "The coolest of them all!!! Happy birthday @apnabhidu #FanboyForLife."





Abhishek has worked with the birthday star in his debut film 'Refugee'.

Their other projects together include 'Happy New Year', 'Dhoom 3' and 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai', among others. (ANI)

