Abhishek Bachchan showers birthday love on sister Shweta with throwback pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an adorable video and showered birthday love on his sister, Shweta Bachchan, on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram Handle on Thursday, Abhishek went down his memory lane and posted a video that featured childhood pictures of the siblings.

He wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya! @shwetabachchan."



The post shared by Abhishek accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many B-town celebrities giving their comments.



Arjun Rampal wrote, 'Happy Birthday Shweta. Lovely collage AB", while Bobby Deol dropped smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticons. Richa Chadha also commented, "Precious."



The birthday girl also thanked her brother for the wish. She wrote, "Love for G this is soo cute. Wish we were little again!" with heart emoticons.



Talking about Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the movie 'Dasvi' alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film has a direct OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. (ANI)

