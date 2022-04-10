Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan share throwback pictures on Jaya Bachchan's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): On veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan's 74th birthday on Saturday, her children Abhishek and Shweta shared priceless pictures from her past on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Dasvi' actor shared a stunning picture of his Ma, in which she can be seen posing with a flower in her hair.



He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you."

Bobby Deol commented, "Happy happy birthday Aunty."



Bipasha Basu added, "Beauty. Happy birthday to Jaya Aunty."

Shweta Bachchan picked a happy picture from her mother's younger days, in which she can be seen dressed in an NCC uniform.

"Mother, may you always smile like you've made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour," the caption read.



"Happy happy happy birthday Jaya aunty," Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments section.

The versatile actor has portrayed a variety of roles in films such as 'Guddi' (1975), 'Bawarchi' (1972), 'Anamika' (1973), 'Sholay' (1975), 'Silsila' (1981), 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' (2003).

Up next, Jaya will be soon seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

