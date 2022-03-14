Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' to stream on OTT in April

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a short teaser of his upcoming film 'Dasvi' and announced that it will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and posted the teaser that gave a sneak peek of the actor's character in the film. He seemed to be a convict locked in jail who wants to exercise his right to Education.

The actor also shared a new poster of the film that featured him in a white kurta-pyjama, standing on a table amid a few bookshelves while people stare at him



Along with the clip, Abhishek wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @officialjiocinema and @netflix_in."



In 'Dasvi' which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. It's been produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films. (ANI)

