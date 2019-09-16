Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Image courtesy: Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan starts filming for Ajay Devgn's production 'The Big Bull'

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): After sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Bol Bachchan', Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in Ajay's production 'The Big Bull'.
Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans alongside a picture of the clapperboard.
"Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes," he captioned the picture on Instagram.

The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms. As per media reports, the film will also feature Ileana D'Cruz. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps.
As Abhishek made the announcement, family and friends wished the actor and congratulated him for the upcoming project including his sister Shweta Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Bipasa Basu among others.
Abhishek was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan.' (ANI)

