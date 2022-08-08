Abhishek Bachchan to be honoured with the Leadership in Cinema Award at IFFM 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be bestowed with the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022.

"I'm excited and looking forward to being part of celebrating all things movies and cinema in Melbourne. I'm elated to have been invited by IFFM and to be part of a festival that truly celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. For them to confer me with the Leadership in Cinema award is truly an honour for me and I'm thankful to the jury and the team of IFFM. To be in another country celebrating Indian pride and Indian content alongside my peers is something I'm truly looking forward to," Abhishek shared.

The 'Guru' star will also be delivering a special talk about his journey in cinema at the upcoming edition of the IFFM.



The film festival is making its comeback for its physical version of the festival after the festival has been solely virtual for the last two years. This year the festival will run from August 12 to August 20 and will also have virtual programming between 13-30 August for Australian audiences. This year there are over 100 films across 23 languages are being screened at the festival.

The Awards night is all set to take place on the 14th of August in Melbourne. The awards will recognise the best in cinematic talent from across the Indian subcontinent across the formats of feature films and will also honour the acclaimed OTT series.

This year's nominations will see films and content which were released between August 2021 to April 2022. The festival will be opened with the film, Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

Karan Johar, Kapil Dev, Anurag Kashyap, Shefali Shah, and Vaani Kapoor are also expected to attend the festival. (ANI)

