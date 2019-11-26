Abhishek Bachchan to lead SRK's next production 'Bob Biswas'

New Delhi (India), Nov 25 (ANI): Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the leading man in 'Bob Biswas', an upcoming feature by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh and will be made in association with Bound Script Production. Moreover, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan along with Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma will serve as the producers.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news on Instagram.

"Nomoshkar! Thrilled to announce our upcoming film, #BobBiswas in association with #BoundScriptProduction; starring @bachchan and directed by #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh," the post read.

Exuding happiness over the announcement, the actor also put out a tweet reading, "Excited to announce my next film!! Bob Biswas. Can't wait to get started. Working with many favourites."



Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan is also awaiting the release of 'The Big Bull' which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The film marks the duo reunion after seven years, they last collaborated in Rohit Shetty's 'Bol Bachchan'.

It is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and as per media reports, the feature will star Ileana D'Cruz. The first poster of the film was out in September where Abhishek described it as "an unreal story".

Apart from 'The Big Bull', Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled next, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

