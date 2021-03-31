Abhishek Bachchan wraps up Agra schedule of 'Dasvi'

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The shooting for Agra schedule of Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' completed on Wednesday.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram account and wrote, "ABHISHEK: #DASVI AGRA SCHEDULE ENDS... #AbhishekBachchan completes first schedule of #Dasvi in #Agra... #Abhishek and crew will head to #Lucknow for second schedule... Costars #YamiGautam and #NimratKaur... Directed by Tushar Jalota... #Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present."





Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the movie which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'.

The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films. (ANI)

