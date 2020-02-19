Picture of the crew (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Abhishek Bachchan wraps up first shooting schedule of 'Bob Biswas'

ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday wrapped up the shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming spin-off 'Bob Biswas' and shared an all-smiles picture of the crew.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "First shooting schedule concludes... #BobBiswas - #SRK's new production... Stars #AbhishekBachchan and #ChitrangdaSingh... Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh... Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma."
The picture captures the crew of the film posing for the camera.
Previously, Abhishek shared a glimpse of his character Bob which featured his eye-glasses and a Motorola flip mobile phone
The flick revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. (ANI)

