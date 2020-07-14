Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2 co-star Amit Sadh tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Two days after actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, his 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh tested negative for the contagious virus.

Sadh took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and friends and also thanked them for their prayers.

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," he tweeted.

Sadh had earlier on Sunday said that he will undergo the test for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday following which Abhishek's star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

