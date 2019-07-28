Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Abhishek calls Aishwarya and Aaradhya 'good luck charms'

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): B-town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted a picture after a long time and shows just how much daughter Aaradhya Bachchan resembles her.
Aishwarya posted an adorable picture with Aaradhya sitting on her lap. The mother-daughter duo can be seen donning a pink jersey and giving identical expressions as they root for Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team.
The super cute picture made Abhishek drop a lovely comment 'good luck charms'.
Abhishek was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:31 IST

