Abhishek Kapoor a master in capturing human emotions: Vaani ahead of shooting new film by him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to start shooting for her next film with Ayushmann Khurrana, has termed her director Abhishek Kapoor a "master in capturing human emotions."

"Abhishek is a master when it comes to capturing human emotions. He has done it brilliantly in films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath among others," she said.

"I was awed by the way he depicted the story of three friends in 'Kai Po Che.' It was real, it was simple but complicated and it was heartbreaking but beautiful. I cannot wait to work with him because I feel I will learn a lot on the sets of this progressive love story," she added.



The Befikre actor also said that she is grateful for the good reviews she got for her last release WAR, in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan.

"It was a huge film with megastars. It was Hrithik and Tiger coming together for the first time on screen and I also happened to be a part of a big song. I may have had a smaller part to play in the film but it was substantial," she said.

Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of Bellbottom, in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

