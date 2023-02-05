Abhishek proved naysayers wrong with hard work: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): As Abhishek Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for his son on his birthday.

In his blog, Big B opened up about how Abhishek has always tried his best to deliver a remarkable act despite all the trolling and criticism.

Big B wrote, "And Abhishek for the 5th Feb 2023 .. and his 47th .. and how time has flown by .. going b ack in time all the memories of the day and the several days that kept giving us the joy and the pride and the pleasure of Abhishek .. and now to see him achieve his worth through his hard word, quietly, and proving all the naysayers wrong .. ! It is a delight for a Father for his Son but mostly for the Son who has through the dint of his hard word and perseverance shown the mettle of his calibre and his confidence .. That is the pride that one honours."



Bachchan said that Abhishek "took his own decisions" and "defied the norm".



".. he made his own choices .. defied the norm and proved it .. with his success ..Winning the Kabaddi Championship, by the select of his team, who everyone said was poor and weak and incapable .. but he inspired the boys and came out victorious .. despite all the bias reporting and negative opinions against him and the team," he wrote.

Big B called Abhishek a "pride of the family."

"By winning the Best Actor for 'DASVI' .. his choice of film story and crew .. and delivering a performance that got universal praise .. a complete transformation from all that he had ever done before .. flawless and complete ..And then to be the at the top of the MOFN .. the Mood Of The Nation list ... that is a true reflection of his standing ..A pride of the family .. a pride for the Father," he added.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000 and since then has never never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone. Be it 'Guru', 'Paa', 'Bunty Aur Babli' or 'Dasvi' or the series, 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', Abhishek has played many brilliant characters on screen that have managed to leave an imprint on the viewers and critics.

He will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Bholaa', which will hit theatres this March. (ANI)

