Abram continues Taekwando 'tradition', proud father Shah Rukh celebrates 'yellow belt' of his youngest

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan's youngest kid- the adorable AbRam Khan is continuing with the 'family tradition' of being trained in the Korean Martial Art and has become one of the cutest yellow belt holders in Taekwondo.

Sharing the good news, King Khan took to social media and announced the latest achievement of his youngest son.

He also called it a 'tradition' of the Khan family to get enrolled in the Taekwondo classes.

Sharing a series of photo of his children Aryan, Suhana along with AbRam, the megastar outlined that both his elder son and daughter have also learned the Korean martial art.

In the snapshots, Shah Rukh's 6-year-old son can be seen donning a yellow stripe belt which is a sign of crossing first level of learning Taekwondo, whereas Suhana and Aryan are green and red belt holders respectively.

"Keeping up the tradition of Tae 'Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is...," tweeted Bollywood Badshah.



