Shah Rukh Khan children, Aryan. AbRam and Suhana Khan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan children, Aryan. AbRam and Suhana Khan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Abram continues Taekwando 'tradition', proud father Shah Rukh celebrates 'yellow belt' of his youngest

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan's youngest kid- the adorable AbRam Khan is continuing with the 'family tradition' of being trained in the Korean Martial Art and has become one of the cutest yellow belt holders in Taekwondo.
Sharing the good news, King Khan took to social media and announced the latest achievement of his youngest son.
He also called it a 'tradition' of the Khan family to get enrolled in the Taekwondo classes.
Sharing a series of photo of his children Aryan, Suhana along with AbRam, the megastar outlined that both his elder son and daughter have also learned the Korean martial art.
In the snapshots, Shah Rukh's 6-year-old son can be seen donning a yellow stripe belt which is a sign of crossing first level of learning Taekwondo, whereas Suhana and Aryan are green and red belt holders respectively.
"Keeping up the tradition of Tae 'Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is...," tweeted Bollywood Badshah.

Shahrukh Khan who last graced the big screen in 'Zero', recently released a cryptic teaser of Netflix's forthcoming thriller 'Bard of Blood' starring Emraan Hashmi on Thursday.
The series which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's popular book of the same name is being produced by King Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:43 IST

For US singer Jennifer, Alex Rodriguez is a huge asset

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez considers her fiancee Alex Rodriguez a huge asset for her latest film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:40 IST

Did Salman Khan just hint about his upcoming Eid 2020 film?

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Salman Khan, who left his fans upset on Monday with the heartbreaking news of pushing his next film 'Inshallah,' might bring back a smile on their face with his next project which will release on Eid 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:56 IST

Lori Loughlin keeps low profile ahead of court hearing in college scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor and producer Lori Loughlin is staying underground these days ahead of her next court appearance regarding her college admissions scandal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:49 IST

Swift installs security cameras aiming at her butt following...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American pop-singer Taylor Swift has installed security cameras aiming at her butt following sexual assault.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:52 IST

Now Akshay, Kiara starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to be released on May 22, 2020

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): The release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' has been preponed. The film will now hit theatres on May 22 next year on the occasion of Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:39 IST

Shah Rukh Khan extends anniversary wishes to his onscreen 'Daddy...

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): As Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary on Monday, Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan wished his onscreen 'Daddy cool' in the most adorable way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:35 IST

Camila Cabello lovingly watches Shawn Mendes perform at Brooklyn Concert

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello was spotted with a look of complete adoration while she was watching Shawn Mendes perform at his Brooklyn Concert in New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:15 IST

'Bald' Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' teaser out!

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Bala' was released on Monday where the actor will be seen playing the role of a bald man.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:34 IST

Amy Jackson soon-to-be mother of a baby boy

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Model-actor Amy Jackson, who revealed her pregnancy in March, has now announced that she is going to be blessed with a baby boy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:40 IST

Prabhas, Shraddha look alluring in 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The new soothing song "Baby Won't You Tell Me" from the upcoming film 'Saaho' featuring ravishing actor Prabhas and the glamourous Shraddha Kapoor was released today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:38 IST

Get ready to live your 'Avengers' fantasies with this...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): If you ever wanted to visit the Marvel universe, your dream is going to come true, as soon as next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Kristen Bell's kids 'know everything' about 'Frozen 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Actress Kristen Bell who is playing Anna in upcoming musical fantasy 'Frozen 2,' revealed that her kids already know everything about the film which is slated to hit theatres on November 22.

Read More
iocl