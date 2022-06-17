Academy award-winner David Malinowaski to help Kangana Ranaut transform into Indira Gandhi for 'Emergency'

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is set to portray Indira Gandhi in her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has got Academy award-winning make-up artist David Malinowski to help her transform into the former Prime Minister look.

Currently in London, Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and welcomed David by sharing a trail of pictures of them as they worked together on the upcoming project, where prosthetics will be used to make her look like Indira Gandhi.

In the pictures, the 'Queen' actor, dressed in a white tee, matching trousers and a blue striped shirt over it, was seen understanding the process from David.





Kangana will not only act as the lead in 'Emergency' but this project is also her second directorial venture following 'Manikarnika', produced under her banner Manikarnika films

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. (ANI)

