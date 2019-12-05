Ace sprinter Yohan Blake meets actors Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez during maiden trip to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen hanging out with ace sprinter Yohan Blake on Thursday.

The Jamaican sprinter, who landed in India earlier this week for his maiden trip to spread awareness about road safety in India, met Fernandez on her set. Being a fitness enthusiast, the Sri Lankan beauty engaged in conversations relating to fitness with the 100m and 200m sprinting stalwart of Jamaica.

The duo was seen hitting it off really well, as the actor taught Blake some dance moves and the two later feasted on Mumbai's street food. Khan later joined the two on the sets.

Fernandez took to Instagram for sharing a picture of the trio and captioned it, "Had a great conversation with @yohanblake on his amazing success and all things fitness! Thanks for taking the time to visit our set and all the best for the Olympics 2020."



Blake, who has been dubbed as 'The Beast' by the world's fastest man Usain Bolt, is in India for spreading awareness about road safety in collaboration with the Road Safety World Services which is a T20 cricket event and will be played between the Indian, Sri Lankan, Australian, and South African cricket teams.

Top cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Brian Lara and 100 others will be playing in the tournament for raising awareness about road safety.

Blake had earlier met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during his promotional spree. While Blake is the 'Road Safety Champion' of team West Indies, Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the cricket series. (ANI)