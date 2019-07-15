Action packed 'The War' teaser leaves Twitterverse in awe

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Few hours after the teaser of much talked about film 'The War' was dropped, it caught the attention of Twitterati. Few praised Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff for their impeccable performance, while some were left in awe of the mind-blowing action sequence in the teaser.

A Twitter user declared that the film will be the biggest film of 2019, another praised Hrithik and Tiger for their looks and attitude in the teaser.



Impressed by the teaser, one user even went on to predict a 35+ crore opening for the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 2.



The teaser of the film released on Monday takes you on a journey filled with stunts and power packed sequences.

The teaser giving the glimpses of mindblowing fight sequences between Hrithik and Tiger will definitely leave you wanting for more.

Comparing the quality of the teaser with the Hollywood film 'Hobbs & Shaw', another user wrote, "MINDBLOWING. Teaser quality is like Hobbs and shaw hollywood movie Hrx and tiger both are looking handsome and Hearthrobers. Action scenes are not over the top and that's speak the quality of action it has! For me #Saaho and #War is most awaited movie of this year #WarTeaser."



Seems to be a die-hard fan of the lead pair, a user wrote, "#warteaser Omg....can't wait for #WAR. My two favourite legends are together. This one is going to be another hit with super hit boys @iHrithik and @iTIGERSHROFF. Best wishes and lots of love.



In the 53-second-long teaser, viewers get to see actions the duo pitted against one another. The full-blown trailer is high on action, drama, and dance.

Not able to contend his excitement another user wrote, "My excitement is very high. what is this! Just a dream comes true. @iHrithik you just owned the teaser by your look and attitude and @iTIGERSHROFF bro, u r just insane. A mega BLOCKBUSTER is on the way. #WarTeaser #HrithikVsTiger."



Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. (ANI)

