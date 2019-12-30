Actor Aayush Sharma shares picture of his newborn baby girl Ayat

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday shared adorable pictures of his and Arpita Khan's new-born daughter.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the new member of their family and wrote a heartfelt post welcoming the baby girl - Ayat.

"Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy," read Sharma's caption.



The couple who got married in the year 2014 were parents to a three-year-old son Ahil and, were blessed with their second child on December 27 which is also the birthday of Salman Khan, Arpita's brother.

Earlier on Friday, the 'Loveyatri' actor shared a beautiful card thanking all the fans for their love and blessings on behalf of the Khan and Sharma family.

Aayush who was last seen in 'Loveyatri' along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in 'Kwatha' which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. (ANI)