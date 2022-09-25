Actor Angad Bedi extends warm birthday wishes to his father Bishan Singh Bedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actor Angad Bedi on Sunday penned a heartfelt note for his father Bishan Singh Bedi on his birthday on social media.

The 'Soorma' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel which features his father from his cricket days.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday Pitaji!!! For the world you are a great man.... but for me you are my father.... my best friend. Stay fighting fit!! The world wants to hear your voice once again...."



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci6-5YdJN_l/

Bollywood fraternity and netizens showered love and blessings to cricketer.

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy happy Birthday Bishan uncle" while Pulkit Samrat and Sophie Chaudhary dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Bishen Singh Bedi was a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He played a total of 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches. Bedi wore a colourful patka and has voiced outspoken and forthright views on cricketing matters. He was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1970. Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst the bowlers who had completed their quota of overs (12 overs).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad will be seen sharing screen space with Kirti Kulhari in a short film titled 'The List'. (ANI)

