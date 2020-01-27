Actor Bobby Deol shares adorable picture with son on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol turned 51 on Monday. He shared an adorable selfie with son Aryaman Deol as he was in a happy and content mood celebrating his birthday.

The 'Badal' reflected on the importance of family to him on his birthday as he wrote: "No better way to celebrate my 51st birthday than with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me."

Twinkle Khanna replied to the post wishing the birthday boy. She commented: "Happy birthday Bob."

Nikhil Dwivedi also earnestly replied to the comment praising the actor, "Never thought anyone can be better or even as good looking as Dharamendra .. Rethinking now!"

Bobby was last seen in the multi-starrer comedy film 'Housefull 4' and is gearing up for his upcoming Netflix original film 'Class of '83'. (ANI)

