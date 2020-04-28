Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital following a colon infection, said his official spokesperson.

"Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation," said the spokesperson of the 'Hindi Medium' actor.

The spokesperson also added that the strength and the courage of the actor, who recently battled neuroendocrine tumour, has helped him in fighting so far.

He further said that the 53-year-old actor's team believes that the prayers of his well-wishers will help him recover soon.

Earlier this week, Khan lost his mother Saeeda Begum who passed away in Jaipur due to natural causes. He could not travel for the last rites but paid respect through a video conference.

Irrfan recently made a return to Bollywood with his film 'Angrezi Medium' which could not make it to the silver screen after movie theatres were ordered by the government to shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He had been on a year-long break after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. (ANI)

