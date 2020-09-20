Actor Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault; Kangana Ranaut comes out in her support

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of actor Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault a few years ago.

Ghosh said she "was scared all these days and has finally come out now."

Speaking to ANI, the 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me and extremely badly,"

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.





The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia@narendramodiji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls, help!"



Following the tweet by Payal, 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut came out in her support and tweeted. "Every voice matters #MeToo#ArrestAnuragKashyap."

Anurag Kashyap has not reacted to the allegations. (ANI)

