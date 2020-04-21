Actor Randeep Hooda pays tributes to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the Civil Services Day, actor Randeep Hooda paid tributes to all the bureaucrats who are serving the nation.

The actor took to Twitter to laud the civil servants of the country.

"Governments and political parties come and go but it's the Civil services that form the glue and continuity of running and taking care of the country," the 'Highway' actor tweeted.

"It should set an example for the civil society to follow .. salute to all those who are serving the country #CivilServicesDay," his tweet further read.

He also posted a picture along with the tweet that said, "It was on this day that the first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the first batch of civil servants and referred to them as the steel frame of India."

The Civil Services Day is observed every year on April 21 to honour the civil servants of the country.


