Actor Rushad Rana gets married, see pics from his wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Rushad Rana recently tied the knot with creative director Ketaki Walawalkar.

The couple's wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends from the industry.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared several pictures from the wedding and extended heartfelt greetings to the couple on social media.

"Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii," Rupali captioned the pictures, adding a string of red heart and evil eye emojis.

Rupali's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes for Rushad and Ketaki.

"Badhai," actor Ronit Roy commented.

Actor Jaswir Kaur dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Rupali also dropped a few pictures from the couple's mehendi function.

"I love both so much Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana wish u both a lifetime of love and happiness (sic)," he post read.

Rushad was previously married to Khushnum. However, they parted ways in 2013. Rushad is best known for featuring in shows like Miya Biwi Aur Murder, Hip Hip Hurray, Kumkum Bhagya and more. (ANI)