Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shirodhkar, who has worked in films like 'Hum' and 'Aankhen', on Thursday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shilpa shared a picture on her Instagram handle and informed her followers that she is on her 4th day of quarantine.

She wrote, "COVID POSITIVE!!! #Dyay4, Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules... your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love." She also added hashtags like #getvaccinated, #maskon and #staysafe in the caption.





Shilpa is the sister-in-law of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu who is married to Namrata Shirodkar.

She had taken the COVID vaccine in Dubai back in January. At the time, Shilpa had posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her bandage after getting a shot of the vaccine. "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here I come 2021 Thank you UAE," she wrote.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor his cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor has also been diagnosed with coronavirus. (ANI)

