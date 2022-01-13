Actor Sushmita Sen scotches grapevine of her adopting a baby boy

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen shared a statement on her social media to debunk the rumours of her adopting a baby boy.

Sushmita was spotted spending time with her family in Bandra on Thursday night.

Shutterbugs clicked her along with her two daughters Renee, Alisah, and her little godson Amadeus, who is the son of her friends Shreejaya and Chaitanya.

As pictures of the family went viral, several netizens pondered whether the little boy was Sushmita's adopted son.







Clarifying the speculations doing rounds on the internet, Sushmita shared a picture on her Instagram story writing that the child is her 'godson' and not her 'adopted son'.

"Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media...his expression says it all!!! Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus's mom)," Sushmita wrote with the photo that features her chatting with the young boy, who sat atop a car bonnet.



For the unversed, Sushmita adopted Renee, 22 in 2000 and Alisah, 12 in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break from her acting career.

She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my company, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them."

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the crime thriller series 'Aarya 2'. (ANI)

