Actor Swara Bhaskar thanks friends for celebrating her 'lockdown birthday'

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Swara Bhaskar on Friday shared how she celebrated her birthday through a video call with her friends from across countries and continents. The actor thanked her friends for entertaining her and hosting the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party.

The actor who turned 32 on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a picture of her virtual birthday celebration where she is seen smiling along with her friends who wished her on the special occasion through a video call.

In the post accompanying the picture, she wrote, "Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with across countries & continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games & performances! U guys r literally THE BEST people ever! I have no words to tell you'll how lucky I am that you'll are my friends like family. THANK YOU."



Swara also expressed gratitude to her friends and well-wishers for celebrating her special 'lockdown birthday' She tweeted, "SO blessed to have so many kind friends & well wishers in the world, such a loving family & such a thoughtful & giving bunch of close friends who made my #lockdownBirthday so special & wonderful! SO much gratitude, counting my blessings every day! Thank u all. I feel so loved!"



The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor also received a birthday wish filled with "love and happiness" from her good friend and co-star Sonam Kapoor.

The 'Neerja' actor's Instagram post reads, "Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can't wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen." (ANI)

