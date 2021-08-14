Actor Vidyut Jammwal celebrates one year of 'Khuda Haafiz'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): As 'Khuda Haafiz' clocked a year on Saturday, actor Vidyut Jammwal thanked fans for showering the film with a lot of love.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut, who is currently shooting for the second part of the movie, posted a video, wherein he and director Faruk Kabir can be seen expressing gratitude to everyone for supporting them throughout the journey of 'Khuda Hafiz'.





"To all my well-wishers, on the first anniversary of #KhudaHaafiz, I want to take a moment to thank all those who have been on this exciting journey with me. It feels great to be celebrating one year of Khuda Haafiz during the shoot of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha. The team of the upcoming film is deriving energy from the love received from you all. See you at the movies soon," he wrote.

The team of the Faruk Kabir-directorial 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' is currently in Uttar Pradesh for the shoot of the upcoming movie.

"We had a great time working on 'Khuda Haafiz' and the fact that the audience applauded our effort was humbling. God is so kind to have empowered me and the entire team of Khuda Haafiz to start the second part of the film even before the first part turned one. Shooting for Khuda Haafiz was a great experience for us and I'm so excited about experiencing a renewed energy. I hope the audience will give us love for the Khuda Haafiz Chapter II that they gave to our first part," Faruk said.

Shivaleeka Oberoi is also a part of the second part. (ANI)

