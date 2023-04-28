"Actor's main attempt is to connect with audience", Yami Gautam opens up on successful OTT journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam's recent performances in digital films like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', 'A Thursday' and 'Lost' has received a thumbs up from the audience.

Talking about her successful journey on the OTT platform, Yami in an exclusive interview with ANI said, "We are thankful for the audience. We are actors, we are creative people. It's our main attempt is to connect with the audience through whatever medium it's not important."

Yami's recently released film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' was released on the OTT platform and became the most-viewed film in the first two weeks. Helmed by Ajay Singh, the film also starred actor Sunny Kaushal in the lead role and received massive responses from the fans.

It got 29 million hours of viewership on Netflix in the first 2 weeks beating the record of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR' which got 25 million hours of viewership in the first two weeks. Whereas, Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' got 22 million hours of watchtime.



Reacting to 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' beating 'RRR' in watch time, Yami said, "Trust me, even I couldn't believe that. The name of my film being associated with such big films is itself a very big thing for me."

Released on Netflix, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is helmed by Ajay Singh. The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

Meanwhile, Yami will be next seen in the drama film 'OMG-Oh My God 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from that she also has the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi in her kitty. (ANI)

