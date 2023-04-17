Aditi Rao Hydari wishes rumoured boyfriend "siddu" Siddharth on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): As actor Siddharth turned a year older today, rumoured girlfriend and actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared an adorable video from their vacation to wish her "manicorn".

Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared an unseen video where the duo can be seen dancing and jumping on streets on an undisclosed location.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrIbFILMGVO/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.



Last year on Aditi's 36th birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)."

Aditi and Siddharth have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

On the work front, Aditi will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an A.R Rahman musical, the silent film 'Gandhi Talks'. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Escaype' which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.

He will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

