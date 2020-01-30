Aditi Rao shares glimpses from her shooting location

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has five films in her kitty for 2020 shared some glimpses from her Calicut shooting days for one of her upcoming movies.

Though the name of the movie for which she visited the place has not been revealed in her post.



The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram and shared some snaps from a scenic location in Calicut. She even posted two pictures of the post pack up fun scene from the same location.



Aditi will be seen playing the role of Mobi Mehta Ribhu Dasgupta's thriller 'The Girl On The Train' along with Parineeti Chopra which is scheduled to hit the screens on May 8. Apart from this, she has two Tamil, on Telegu and a Malayalam movie which are also scheduled to release this year. (ANI)

