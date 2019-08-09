Aditya Dhar dedicates his National Award for 'Uri' to the armed forces

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the second-highest grosser of the year so far, won big at the 2019 National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday.

The director of the film Aditya Dhar won the National Film Award for Best Direction whereas Vicky took home the Best Actor award. The film also bagged two more accolades -- Best Background Music Award and Best Sound Design.

The filmmaker spoke about winning a National Award for his very first film and said, "15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has lead to this moment and it just can't get better than this."

"Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life," he added.

The director further added that being conferred with the National Award has been his "dream."

"Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me," he added.

He also went on to thank his family and friends for their "unconditional support" over the years.

"Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggles is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully," he added.

He also took a moment to thank the entire team of the movie for "giving it all."

"Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of Uri for giving it all and making Uri what it is. This film wouldn't have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience," he said.

He went on to dedicate the award to all the "brave" soldiers of the country and their families.

"But most importantly I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families. Thank you for all your sacrifices. You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it's our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you. Jai Hind," he said.

He concluded on a very high note, saying, How's The Josh? Very Very High Sir!"

Vicky, who plays an army officer in the film, which is based on the surgical strike of 2016, also expressed happiness on the big win by sharing a heartfelt post on Twitter earlier in the day.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Andhadhun', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Padman' were among the top winners from Bollywood.

The film, which hit the big screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army surgical strikes and showcases what exactly went down during the operation in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The terrorist attack in Uri on September 18 that year had killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was this year's most successful film until it was dethroned recently by Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh'. (ANI)

