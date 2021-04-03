Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife-actor Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for COVID-19. The singer shared the news on social media and said that they are under home quarantine.

Aditya took to Instagram and wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha and I have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine."

He added, "Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass." As soon as he announced the news, his friends and well-wishers dropped 'get well soon' messages for the couple. Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Rahul Sudhir also wished a speedy recovery to the couple.

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020 after reportedly dating each other for several years. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only friends and family members in attendance.

The duo featured in 'Shaapit', which marked their Bollywood debut. After tying the knot, the couple made their first on-screen appearance in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' Season 12.

Aditya is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is known for hosting reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat

Meanwhile, recently, Vikrant Messy, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)