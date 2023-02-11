Aditya Roy Kapoor looks smoking hot, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of making his digital debut, Aditya Roy Kapoor set social media on fire with his shirtless pictures!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aditya posted a set of black and white pictures. Posing at the beach, Aditya looked smoking hot in trunks. In one frame, he has donned a hat. A scarf peeping out of his trunks is visible in the frame. Sporting his casual charm, Aditya captioned the frame with one word, 'Ya'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur



Celebrities can't keep their calm with Aditya's hot pictures. The actor's co-star in the upcoming series wrote, "Yeh baat hui na... mere bhai mere hamdam mere dost."

Actor Siddharth Kapoor wrote, "Saxyy boyy".

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Who needs clothes right!?"



Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series 'The Night Manager' features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

About the series, Aditya said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar." (ANI)