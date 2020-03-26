Aditya Roy Kapur comes with 'Plan B' in self-isolation

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has made his 'Plan B' into action, that is, cleaning his garden.

The 'Malang' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his cleaning moment with his followers. This newly shared picture is counted to be the first-ever picture shared by the actor after he took up the measure of self-isolation.



In the picture shared, clad in casuals, the actor is seen holding a broomstick and cleaning his garden.

"Plan B," captioned the 'Aashiqui 2' actor alongside.

The post soon racked up online tit-tat from his co-stars Arjun Kapoor, who wrote "He Emerges," while Varun Dhawan replies to Aditya's post saying, "April 18 th bro I hope ul make weight. Your fighting in Russia."

