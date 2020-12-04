Aditya Roy Kapur drops first look from upcoming action-thriller 'Om: The Battle Within'

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Friday treated his fans to the first look of his upcoming action flick 'Om: The Battle Within'.

The 'Malang', actor took to Instagram to share a poster giving a glimpse of his ripped body in the movie. He is seen donning an intense look with a combat armour suit and rifle in his hand.

The versatile actor who has reconceptualised action in Bollywood is already prepping for the film and working out hard to make a chiselled physique.



Taking the news to the micro-blogging site, the 35-year-old actor told that he is back in action with a caption that reads "A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within Arriving this #Summer2021".



The post gained more than one lakh likes and massive comments from fans within a few minutes of being posted. Fellow stars including Sonakshi Sinha also commented on Roy's post where she is seen appreciating the actor with clapping hands emoticon.

Paper doll Entertainment's 'Om: The Battle Within' directed by Kapil Verma, produced by Zee Studios Official, co-produced by Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira Khan is set to release in 2021. (ANI)

