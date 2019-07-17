Aditya Roy kapur and Mahesh Bhatt, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Aditya Roy kapur and Mahesh Bhatt, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur posts adorable picture with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:07 IST

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who is shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty shared an adorable picture of himself with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt.
The 'Kalank' actor shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned the picture as "A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm."
Hand in hand and fixing his gaze at Mahesh, Aditya can be seen sitting comfortably with the filmmaker.

Aditya, who started his Bollywood debut with 2009 release 'London Dreams' shot to fame with 'Aashiqui 2' helmed by Mahesh.
A few days back, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of 'Sadak 2' script which revealed that the stars are in Ooty for the second schedule of the upcoming film.
The film, which is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster of the same name, will feature Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in the pivotal character. The actors will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, lead actors of the original flick.
While the plot of the upcoming film is yet to be disclosed, the original film was a romantic thriller and revolved around the life of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.
Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:22 IST

Stars grace Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled MSG concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Stars came out for singer Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled Madison Square Garden (MSG) gig on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:11 IST

Has Taylor Swift drama taken a 'toll' on Scooter Braun?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Without a direct mention, music manager Scooter Braun has hinted at how the brawl with singer Taylor Swift has affected him lately.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:10 IST

Wendy Williams shares picture of Lymphedema treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams shared a picture of herself receiving treatment for Lymphedema at a city clinic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:07 IST

'The War' is the first film to be shot in the Arctic circle!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): 'The War', starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has become the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:07 IST

Sophie Turner 'humbled' to be nominated for Emmy

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Sophie Turner is 'beyond humbled' to be nominated for Emmy's 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' category for her performance in HBO drama series 'Game of Thrones'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:04 IST

Debby Ryan bids last goodbye to late Cameron Boyce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actress Debby Ryan bid her final goodbye to her friend and late actor Cameron Boyce on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:52 IST

B-town celebrities taking a sip of old age with filtered pictures

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the latest FaceApp viral trend that has taken the social media by storm. Twitter and Instagram are currently overloaded with edited gray-haired pictures of young people and Bollywood celebs have happ

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:31 IST

Taapsee Pannu mocks celebs for posting pictures with aged look

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu while sharing another still from her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Ankh,' took a jibe on the actors who are using the face app filter to post their aged looks on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:28 IST

'Gully Boy,' 'Andhadhun,' bag top nominations at Indian Film...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has announced the nominations for its annual awards ceremony and prominent Bollywood films like 'Gully Boy,' 'Andhadhun,' 'Badhaai Ho,' and 'Sui Dhaaga' have bagged top nominations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:28 IST

Here's Ayushmann Khurrana's humorous take on #SareeTwitter trend

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who won hearts with the role of a fearless cop in his latest outing 'Article 15', is now making fans roll in the aisles with his latest avatar on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:25 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to child pornography and other charges during his hearing at a federal court in Chicago on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:18 IST

Jennifer Lopez slays the stripper life in 'Hustlers' trailer

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez shared the much-awaited trailer of her forthcoming film 'Hustlers', in which the cast can be seen taking fierce to a new level.

Read More
iocl