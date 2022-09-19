Aditya Seal-starrer 'Rocket Gang' new song out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): The first song 'Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein' from Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut 'Rocket Gang' is now out!

As the title suggests, the song 'Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein' signifies the strong and emotional bond between a mother and her child.

Composed by Amit Trivedi, sung by Rashi Harmalkar, Arhaan Hussain & Altamash Faridi and penned beautifully by Kshitij Patwardhan, 'Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein' will make you miss your mother more.

Committing to the emotion and theme of the song, the makers have also dedicated this song to their mothers. The lyrical Music video includes endearing pictures of the makers with their mothers to pay them a sweet tribute.

Check it out:



Talking about the song, Bosco Martis said, "Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein is not just a song but a cute conversation highlighting an emotional bond between a mother and her child, which will surely melt your hearts. We the crew & makers have also Dedicated this song to our mothers!"

Composer Amit Trivedi added, "'Duniya Hai Maa Ki Godi Mein' is an unusual and interesting take on a mother-child relationship. Also, it has been picturised differently which the audience will hopefully appreciate and that's one of the biggest USPs of the song.

Produced by Zee Studios, the Dance fantasy-comedy drama featuring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, and child artists from popular dance reality shows, promises to be a perfect holiday treat for children this Children's Day.

Talking about the film, 'Rocket Gang' is a Dance fantasy-comedy drama directed by Bosco Martis and produced by Zee Studios. This film will mark Bosco's debut as a director.

The film will hit the theatres on November 11 this year. (ANI)