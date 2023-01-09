Adivi Sesh's Pan India film 'G2' first look, pre-vision video out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): South actor Adivi Sesh, is all set to star in the Pan India film 'G2'. Makers of the film unveiled the first-look poster and pre-vision video.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi Sesh dropped the Pre Vision video along with a caption, "#G2 MASSIVE Pre Vision is here. Telugu : Hindi : Kannada : Tamil : Malayalam. A Film that Spans Across Continents. A Spy who Fights for his Country. 116 is HERE."



Written by Adivi Sesh himself. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of "Major", will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal who delivered hits like 'Kashmir Files', 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Major' will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

In the poster, the actor donned an intense avatar as he was seen holding a gun in his hand, indicating he is all set to begin the action.



Talking about pre-vision, the visuals of Goodhachari where Sesh goes all the way from India to the Alps Mountains are shown, followed by showing his first look in 'G2'.

In the video, Adivi Sesh could be seen in a black suit. The actor has undergone a makeover for the movie.

At the end of the video, the announcement was made which read, "Shooting commences 2023."

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, and for 'G2' the makers are going international.

'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains. The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining with the already existing star cast.

The official announcement of the remaining star cast of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh was recently seen in the Telugu suspense thriller film 'Hit: The Second Case' alongside Meenakshi Choudhary.

Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, the film gathered positive responses from the audience.

He gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the biopic 'Major', which was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

'Major' also starred actors Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in lead roles and was among the biggest hit films of 2022. (ANI)