Adnan Sami expresses sorrow over demise of lyricist Yogesh Gaur

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A day after the demise of Yogesh Gaur, Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of the veteran lyricist.

Sami took to Twitter to post a picture of the legendary artist and wrote, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Legendary Lyricist Yogesh Ghaur ji."

"He touched my heart, as he did millions, with his evergreen & soul touching poetry. May his soul rest in peace#KahinDoorJabDinDhalJaye #ZindagiKaisiHaiPaheli," her tweet further read.

Yogesh Gaur was born on March 19, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He penned lyrics for the song 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dal Jaaye' in 1971 for the movie 'Anand,' which is widely considered as one of his best works.

The late artist's other notable works include songs like 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli,' 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan', 'Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai' and 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.' (ANI)












