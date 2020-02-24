Adnan Sami makes TikTok debut with 'Lift Karadey'

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Singer Adnan Sami, who was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award, made his debut on TikTok.

Sami shared a TikTok video on his Twitter handle.

In the video, Sami is seen singing his iconic 'Lift Karadey' song and informing the viewers that he has finally joined TikTok.

"'Teri Unchi Shaan Hai Maula... Iss Mein Koi Shaq Nahin Maula' #TikTok #Debut," he captioned the post and also shared his TikTok id along with it.

This comes days after Sami dropped his new single 'Tu Yaad Aya' which is drawing wide appreciation from music lovers and people from the cinema fraternity.

Other Bollywood stars who recently joined TikTok include Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher. (ANI)

