After 19 years, Salman Khan reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Inshallah'

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): It is confirmed! Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have teamed up after a hiatus of 19 years for another love story 'Inshallah'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid next year. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' actor will be sharing screen space for the first time with the bubbly Alia Bhatt.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about the project on Twitter.

The Salman and Alia starrer will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' which is also scheduled for a 2020 Eid release.

Salman and Sanjay had first worked together in the director's debut film 'Khamoshi: The Musical' (1996). They last worked together on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that time.

Salman also had a brief cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Saawariya'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last directorial project was the 2018 hit film 'Padmaavat', starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Bollywood's 'bhai jaan' is elated with the opening of his latest film 'Bharat', which raked in Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest ever opener.

The actor expressed his happiness and thanked his fans for the overwhelming response.

"Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind Bharat," he tweeted.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' while Alia who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank' is shooting for 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi. (ANI)

